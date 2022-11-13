Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics took care of business on Saturday night, taking down the Detroit Pistons, 117-108, at the Little Ceasars Arena. This was in spite of the fact that the Celtics were shorthanded after Jaylen Brown was forced to sit out the game due to a knee injury.

Jayson Tatum put his team on his back, exploding for 43 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in 41 minutes of action. Tatum caught fire from deep as well, draining seven out of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

After the win, Brown spoke to reporters to provide an update on his current injury status, and at this point, it sounds like there’s nothing to worry about for Celtics fans:

“I’m alright,” Brown said, via Souichi Terada of Mass Live. “I had the doctor take a look at my knee. I rolled my ankle last game too. So just a little bit banged up, but I’ll be fine.”

Brown revealed that he’s actually dealing with multiple injuries, but as he said, he expects to be fine moving forward.

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla echoed Brown’s sentiments:

“His knee just didn’t react from a 24-hour period, less than 24 hours,” Mazzulla said. “So we just thought of what’s best in the long-term is to have him rehab that and hopefully he’ll be ready Monday.”

The Celtics, who have now logged six consecutive wins, get Sunday off before returning to action on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Jaylen brown should be back in action for that matchup.