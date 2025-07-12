Since 2005, the NBA has required all prospects to undergo at least one year of college basketball after graduating from high school. As a result, it isn't surprising that some of the top prospects as of late are one-and-done college players. The latest was Duke University's Cooper Flagg, who was taken first overall at the 2025 NBA Draft. Here are the 10 one-and-done college players with the most successful NBA careers, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

10. John Wall

John Wall's career may have been hampered by injuries in the later years. However, the Kentucky standout injected some excitement back into the Washington Wizards. Wall earned five All-Star Game appearances and one All-NBA Team selection. He was a cat-quick guard who averaged double figures in scoring throughout his career.

At one point, Andrew Wiggins was hyped to be the next big thing. The Canadian prospect out of Kansas wasted no time in proving his worth in the NBA, taking the 2015 NBA Rookie of the Year honors. Although his career stalled with the Minnesota Timberwolves, taking his talents to the Golden State Warriors rejuvenated his career. In a Warriors uniform, Wiggins became an NBA All-Star and NBA champion.

8. Kevin Love

Coming out of UCLA, Kevin Love turned out to be a double-double machine for the Timberwolves. In fact, he became the 19th NBA player to register a 30-30 game. Love emerged as a five-time NBA All-Star, a NBA Most Improved Player Awardee, and two time All-NBA Team player. But more importantly, he was a part of the historic Cleveland Cavaliers squad that brought home the 2016 NBA title.

7. Chris Bosh

Chris Bosh was one of the greatest talents to come out of Georgia Tech. He was selected fourth overall at the stacked 2003 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. With the Raptors, Bosh was ultimately the main man on offense before moving to the Miami Heat, where he won two NBA championships.

6. Carmelo Anthony

Speaking of the 2003 NBA Draft Class, outside of LeBron James, the next best talent out of that deep class was Carmelo Anthony. After his lone dominant season with Syracuse, which saw him average 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, Melo went on to become one of the better scorers in history. Collecting a total of 28,289 career points, he also earned 10 All-Star appearances, six All-NBA Team selections, and one scoring title.

5. Derrick Rose

Article Continues Below

After his lone season with the University of Memphis, Derrick Rose was selected first overall at the 2008 draft. Rose easily made an impact in the NBA by becoming the youngest MVP in league history. He also earned three All-Star Game appearances before a serious knee injury derailed his career. Fortunately, Rose did manage to stay in the NBA after successfully taking on a bench role for various teams.

Joel Embiid remains one of the premier centers in the league today. Although a broken foot delayed his pro debut for a season, the wait was ultimately worth it for the Kansas standout. Embiid is currently a two-time scoring champion and cemented himself in the league by earning the 2023 NBA MVP Award. He continues to be the face of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Believe it or not, Kyrie Irving only needed 11 games as part of Duke University to prove that he was NBA-ready. In limited play, Irving averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game. After that, Irving was taken first overall at the 2011 Draft before becoming one of the premier guards in the league today. He has already earned nine All-Star Game appearances, capped off by a historic NBA title with the Cavs in 2016.

Winning is simply a part of Anthony Davis as he is one of the few players to win both at the college and NBA levels. Davis was a part of the Kentucky squad that took the NCAA title in 2012. Eight years later, the 10-time All-Star big man helped the Los Angeles Lakers secure the title inside the NBA Bubble. He has also led the league in blocks three times while earning five All-Defensive Team selections.

Kevin Durant was a standout for the University of Texas. Fast-forward to today, Durant has successfully translated his college success into the NBA. The Durantula is certainly a unique player thanks to his combination of size and skillset. Throw in his incredible work ethic and mindset, he accumulated two NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, and one MVP. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history.