Alabama football is no stranger to quarterback battles prior to opening kickoff. Nick Saban went through Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Now Kalen DeBoer has his first major QB decision to make between Ty Simpson and Keelon Russell.

DeBoer inherited Jalen Milroe via Saban for his first Crimson Tide campaign. Milroe is off to the league, and opening up a brand new QB battle in Tuscaloosa.

Simpson is the loyal veteran. Opting to stay at ‘Bama and not dip into the college football transfer portal. Russell, meanwhile, is DeBoer's prized five-star QB signing for 2025.

Time to predict how this battle will end. Beginning first with breaking down what each passer brings to Alabama.

Ty Simpson one of the last Alabama Nick Saban recruits

Like Russell, Simpson earned his own five stars. Except Saban courted the Martin, Tennessee native for the 2022 class.

Former Saban assistant Bill O'Brien ran point on his recruitment. Simpson drew hefty praise before his ‘Bama career began. Even drawing a NFL Draft first round projection.

“Possesses adequate size for his position at 6-foot-1 plus and a shade under 200-pounds. Has growth potential to add additional weight to his frame at the next level. Displays good athletic ability in the pocket and above average mobility as a runner,” was what Cooper Petegna of 247Sports wrote in his evaluation.

The national recruiting analyst added how he loved Simpson's arm strength. Saying how he “flashes accuracy at every level.”

The right-hander still needed to wait his turn. Milroe not only took the QB reins in front of him, but Bryce Young was also in the same room when Simpson arrived early. He navigated in an era when teammates can leave for other schools. Yet Simpson said he couldn't leave his teammates and friends at Alabama.

But Simpson now has to fend off a QB DeBoer and his regime lured in.

Keelon Russell compared to Heisman winner

DeBoer has his own intriguing QB for the future. One compared to a past Heisman Trophy winner and breakout young NFL star.

Russell drew parallels with Jayden Daniels — the same Daniels who won the 2023 Heisman and took the Washington Commanders to the NFC title game.

“Elite playmaker for the quarterback position with no shortage of valuable game reps that knows how to feather the fine line between risk and reward. Has proven to be one of the most accurate passers in the 2025 cycle and at the halfway point of his senior campaign owned a Top247-best 70.8 percent career completion percentage,” Andrew Ivins of 247Sports in his prospect evaluation.

Ivins added how Russell: “Can attack all three levels of the field with precision and get the ball out fast as he alters his release point and is quick to improvise.”

Sounds just like Daniels traits during his run at Baton Rouge. Russell left high school producing an astonishing 55:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's also coming to ‘Bama armed with two state rings with Duncanville High in Texas.

He even became “city hero to city villain” as he described it. Russell flipped from SMU to Alabama in a Dec. 2024 conversation with ClutchPoints.

Who takes QB1 for 2025 in Alabama?

Russell brings traits that'll remind Tide fans of Milroe. Even past dual-threat dynamos like Hurts and Young. The fact he's a DeBoer recruit signals he's an early lock for QB1.

Saban still believes in Simpson. Despite no longer having say with who gets the starting role.

Russell looks enticing for future Tide teams. But DeBoer trusted a past Saban recruit and veteran to lead his first Alabama team. This '25 ‘Bama team features a deep group of veteran wide receivers and running backs.

Simpson makes more sense to handle the starting job. Russell will earn some snaps. But it'll be Simpson likely to lead the Crimson Tide late into the year. Relying on the experience and loyalty Simpson provided Alabama already.