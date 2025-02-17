Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown didn't hold back when he endorsed bringing the NBA's All-Star Game to Boston but threw shade toward San Francisco in the process. After Brown's Team OGs defeated the Global Stars, 41-25, in the final round of the first-to-40 tournament, his teammate Jayson Tatum suggested a change in the new format. Then, a reporter asked Jaylen an interesting question, per Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

Would he like to see All-Star Weekend pull up to Boston?

“That would be great. That would be awesome,” Brown said. “I think the city is equipped for it. I think it got the craziest fans in the world in Boston. So, I'm sure that they would enjoy it. It kind of seemed like it was a little empty here tonight. I don't think in Boston that would happen. So, if we bring the All-Star Game to Boston. I would love to be there, and I would love to participate. I think that would be great for the game.”

Boston hasn't hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1964. Seeing the league's star-studded event hosted by the league's most winningest franchise would make Boston a fitting city to host an upcoming All-Star Weekend. The Celtics were reportedly working with the city on a potential bid to host the annual exhibition in 2029. Los Angeles will host in 2026, while Phoenix is the leading favorite to host in 2027.

Celtics team president Rich Gotham, who was spearheading the preliminary campaign in 2024, revealed his efforts in 2024, per Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

“We've had those conversations with both the NBA and the city of Boston and a lot of different constituencies, including TD Garden and Meet Boston,” Gotham said.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown shouted out Kevin Garnett for his tribute to Bill Russell on All-Star Saturday Night. It's incredible to think the last time the NBA's All-Star Game was played in Boston was amidst his seventh season with the Celtics.

Jayson Tatum on change he'd make to new All-Star Game format

Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum revealed the slight change he'd make to the All-Star Game's new format. Tatum revealed his take after his Team OGs won the final game of the tournament, per ClutchPoints' Jerry Donatien.

“The format was cool,” Tatum. “I think the toughest part, they stopped the game to do the presentation while we were kind of halfway through it. We were sitting down for 20 minutes, whatever it was, it was kind of tough to get back into the game after that. But besides that, I thought it was cool.”

The NBA used the break to honor TNT's Inside The NBA.