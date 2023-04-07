The timing for Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics couldn’t get any worse, as the veteran wing revealed on Friday that he cut his right hand while picking up a glass vase and had to get five stitches.

While Brown expects to ready for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he voiced his frustration about the injury to his shooting hand.

Jaylen Brown cut his right hand picking up a glass vase he knocked over while watering his plants last night and got 5 stitches. Said he’s expected to be ready for the playoffs, but he’s pissed. pic.twitter.com/JMVYnwGgtN — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) April 7, 2023

With Brown a player that scores a sizable amount of points with a live dribble, whether in one-on-one situations in the halfcourt or racing down the court in transition, an inability to fully use his right hand would definitely impact his offensive game. Already sporting a face mask for the past couple of weeks after suffering a facial fracture, Brown would have a couple of unfortunate hurdles to overcome in order to play up to his potential.

Brown is averaging a career-high 26.6 points per game this season on 49.1 percent shooting from the field. An aggressive downhill scorer whose thrown down a career-high 64 dunks this season and takes 5.1 free-throws per game, the Celtics need his powerful play style to complement the finesse of All-Star teammate Jayson Tatum.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That said, with the playoffs a week away, Brown may heal up enough by then.

The Celtics, who will be the second seed in the Eastern Conference, have multiple opponents they can face in the first-round. Due to the play-in tournament rules, the Celtics have as much of a chance of facing the current seventh-seed (the Miami Heat) as the eighth-seed (the Atlanta Hawks).

Both series matchups could pit strong wing defenders against Brown though, which only increases the need for him to get healthy as soon as possible.

All it takes in the playoffs for a team to lose a series sometimes is bad luck.