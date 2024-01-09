Jaylen Brown aired his frustrations after two questionable calls cost the Celtics in their 133-131 loss to the Pacers.

It seemed like circumstances were falling in the Boston Celtics' favor during their Monday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers. Never would the Celtics wish harm upon anyone, but the Pacers became a much worse team in the aftermath of Tyrese Haliburton's concerning injury. However, Haliburton's injury only seemed to rally the Pacers, as they took home an impressive 133-131 victory over the Celtics, who were without Jayson Tatum on the night.

The Pacers' win, however, did not come without its fair share of controversy. With two seconds left, Indiana inbounded on the sidelines with a chance to win the game, with the score being 133-131. Bennedict Mathurin had to barf up a difficult midrange leaning shot over the outstretched arms of Kristaps Porzingis but then the officials called a foul on Porzingis, presumably for the contact underneath.

Mathurin proceeded to make the free-throws, giving the Pacers the win. But Jaylen Brown believes that the Celtics should not have been in that position in the first place. Brown, after all, thinks that he got fouled by Buddy Hield on the previous play after he thought he got hit on the head on the shot contest. But the Pacers had the call overturned via challenge, setting the stage for Mathurin's clutch freebies.

“I think he obviously hit me in the head. We definitely need to do some investigation, that's all I'mma say. I think that was an obvious one. I never heard of head, part of the ball. Doesn't make any sense to me,” Brown said in his postgame presser, via NBC Sports Boston.

"I think we got the right to be upset… that one should be investigated." Jaylen Brown gets candid about controversial end of Celtics game vs. Pacers, and the foul on Buddy Hield that was overturned pic.twitter.com/c6O3vmNUgI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2024

It was crew chief James Capers who announced the overturning of the call; the Celtics star forward then had a discussion with Capers, with the veteran official saying that Buddy Hield, indeed, did not him on the head. Perhaps the Pacers sniper grazed his head on the swipe contest from behind, but clearly, the officials did not deem it to be a punishable offense.

Further compounding matters is the game-sealing call on Kristaps Porzingis, which the entire Celtics team has decried.

“And then you come down and make on the other end [another questionable call]. That cost our team the game. You expect us not to be frustrated?” Brown added. “I feel like we have the right to be upset and the league should understand.”

Alas, what's done is done, and all the Celtics can do now is get back to winning ways when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.