It looks as though the relationship between star defensive end Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys could be coming to a close, as the latter has officially requested a trade from the former.

Parsons, who the Cowboys selected in the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft, took to social media earlier on Friday and explained his reasoning for requesting a trade from the only NFL club that he's played for.

In the eyes of outspoken Cowboys critic and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, Cowboys team owner and general manager Jerry Jones is trying to take advantage of Parsons.

“He wanted to sign earlier, was willing to take less earlier, and Jerry Jones and those guys didn't want to entertain it,” Smith said during a recent NFL on ESPN segment. “They wanted to make him wait. And so what we have to remember and understand, this isn't a dude that's just holding out because contract negotiations haven't gone well over the last couple of months. This is a guy that's been waiting over a year now to do a deal, was willing to do it less, was kept waiting, and then when he talked to Jerry Jones and things were going well, it nose-dived once his agent got involved.”

Stephen A. Smith then fired off a direct message to Jones and how he chooses to run his team.

“You, Jerry Jones, you a businessman,” Smith said. “What the hell are you doing talking to a player to the point where when he gets his agent involved, suddenly you ain't happy? It’s not the player's job to negotiate his deal. It's the agent's job. But now you want to put him behind the eight ball and take advantage of him by making sure that you get to do business with somebody you know ain't qualified to negotiate against you.”

The eyes of the football world will be following the latest twist in this saga closely.