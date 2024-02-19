The Celtics can get even more dangerous.

All-Star wing Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a tremendous start to the 2023-24 NBA season, currently holders of the best record in the entire NBA by no small margin–the next-closest team to Boston, the Minnesota Timberwolves, are a whopping 4.5 games behind the men in green for the league lead. One addition to the Celtics' star duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum this season has been big man Kristaps Porzingis, who has looked great so far during his time with Boston.

However, it seems that Brown thinks that the ceiling can get even higher than it already is for Porzingis and the team.

“KP has been huge,” said Brown, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I think, for sure man, KP has been a perfect fit for us. I think he's playing some of his best basketball, alongside us playing some of our best basketball, so I think it's a great alignment… I think he could even take it to another level, so that's why I'm pushing him to be the best version that he can possibly be. You could be dominant every single night… it's just a mentality.”

Indeed, Kristaps Porzingis has diversified a Celtics' offense that tended to get heavily reliant on the three-point shot in recent seasons, which was at least partially blamed for their last two playoff exits. Boston will hope to use the All-Star break as a rest and recovery time before retaking the court next week.