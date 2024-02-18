Jayson Tatum is having another great season as he's leading the Boston Celtics to a potential top-seed finish in the Eastern Conference. Despite that, he hasn't received much attention for MVP consideration. During the All-Star Weekend, the star forward got motivational when discussing it.

Winning the MVP award is a goal of Tatum's. However, he believes the recent playoff woes of the Celtics could be why he doesn't get any recognition for the award. Here's what he had to say about it.

This season, Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league and Tatum plays a huge role in their success. He's certainly playing at an MVP level. But for whatever reason, Tatum is still well behind guys like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP odds.

RECOMMENDED
Jaylen Brown shooting a basketball with Kawhi Leonard (in a clippers jersey) to the left of him and Paul George (in a clippers jersey) to the right of him on an Indianapolis skyline background
Celtics' Jaylen Brown gives high praise to Clippers at All-Star break

Daniel Donabedian ·

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, with NBA Slam Dunk Contest sign next to him.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown claims Slam Dunk Contest plans were altered by LED light court

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Celtics star Jaylen Brown creating art of him at the Slam Dunk Contest
Why Celtics' Jaylen Brown decided to participate in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Peter Sampson ·

Boston are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and currently hold a six game lead over the second placed Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics have been running away with it and look like the best team in the conference. Without Tatum, there's no telling where this team would be.

With that said, we should expect to see Jayson Tatum and the Celtics continue playing at a high level. They don't play again until February 22 when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tatum should be in full swing for that game after enjoying his time at the NBA All-Star Weekend. So, keep an eye on him for the rest of the season. If he wants to win the MVP, the star forward may have to play at an even higher level.