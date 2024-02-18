Celtics' star Jayson Tatum opens up about the MVP race.

Jayson Tatum is having another great season as he's leading the Boston Celtics to a potential top-seed finish in the Eastern Conference. Despite that, he hasn't received much attention for MVP consideration. During the All-Star Weekend, the star forward got motivational when discussing it.

Winning the MVP award is a goal of Tatum's. However, he believes the recent playoff woes of the Celtics could be why he doesn't get any recognition for the award. Here's what he had to say about it.

“Apparently us losing in the Finals two years ago affects what people think of me now. I guess I’ve got some ground to make up.” Jayson Tatum on being 5th in MVP odds 🗣️ (via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/wxdIEjwRbT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

This season, Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. The Celtics are one of the best teams in the league and Tatum plays a huge role in their success. He's certainly playing at an MVP level. But for whatever reason, Tatum is still well behind guys like Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the MVP odds.

Boston are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and currently hold a six game lead over the second placed Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics have been running away with it and look like the best team in the conference. Without Tatum, there's no telling where this team would be.

With that said, we should expect to see Jayson Tatum and the Celtics continue playing at a high level. They don't play again until February 22 when they take on the Chicago Bulls. Tatum should be in full swing for that game after enjoying his time at the NBA All-Star Weekend. So, keep an eye on him for the rest of the season. If he wants to win the MVP, the star forward may have to play at an even higher level.