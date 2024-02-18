Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown said he had to change his slam dunk strategy after seeing the basketball court.

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown lost the NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night. Brown is revealing he had to change his strategy when faced with the LED light court used in the event. Brown says the floor was slippery.

"I wish I could have done what I planned to do in my head… But I had fun when I was doing it. I can live with those results.” Jaylen Brown says the LED court was too slippery to do what he wanted in the Dunk Contest 😯 (via @CelticsCLNS)pic.twitter.com/r85gfJoY95 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

The Celtics star didn't go into great detail about what he had planned, but it may not have mattered. Mac McClung defended his NBA Slam Dunk Contest title on Saturday, with a dazzling performance. McClung jumped over Shaquille O'Neal to cap off his victory. Along the way, he made several other slams that impressed several onlookers, including Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

Brown certainly held up his end of the bargain, regardless of the final result. The Celtics' guard made some amazing slams himself, including a tribute to Terrance Clarke in the final round of the event. Brown finished second overall, in his first year competing in the Slam Dunk Contest. Brown also paid homage to one of the league's best dunkers of all-time, Dominique Wilkins.

Even though he lost the Slam Dunk Contest, Brown has no reason to feel down. The guard is averaging 22 points a game this year for the Celtics. He also is on the NBA All-Star game Eastern Conference team this season, with his teammate Jayson Tatum. Brown is a reserve, while Tatum is a starter for the East. The Celtics sit at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, with a 43-12 overall record.

The All-Star Weekend concludes on Sunday, with the NBA All-Star game. The battle begins at 8:00 Eastern.