By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

A rush of adrenaline makes a human capable of something they never thought was within their capacity. People don’t feel as much pain whenever they’re in the heat of the moment. (Kobe Bryant and Klay Thompson’s free-throw feats post-injury immediately come to mind.) But in this instance, it’s Jaylen Brown who had no idea what he was doing at the spur of the Boston Celtics’ improbable comeback victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the Celtics leading the Lakers by five, 119-114, with only around 50 seconds in the clock, Brown pulled up for an above-the-break triple over Troy Brown Jr., swishing home the Celtics to even more safety. At that point, Brown had logged 73 combined minutes over the two sets of their LA back-to-back, and perhaps he was just feeling so relieved, ready to take a much-deserved breather after two nights worth of hard work.

So there Jaylen Brown was, celebrating unconventionally with the “ice in my veins” gesture popularized by D’Angelo Russell. And even he was surprised with his decision to go with that celebration.

“I didn’t know what I was doing, I’m just ready to get the f–k outta here. It’s been a long trip,” Brown said, per Jared Weiss.

The Celtics have been on the road since December 4 when they took on the Brooklyn Nets in Barclays Center. Since then, the Celtics have traveled far and wide, making a pit stop in Toronto before heading to Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles to round out their six-game road trip. So it’s not a surprise that Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Celtics are running on fumes.

It hasn’t seemed to affect Brown’s play, however. The 26-year old forward still had 25 points and 15 boards during their Tuesday night victory. That’s an incredible feat, given the fatigue he’s had to endure. The Celtics now get two days off before they take on the Orlando Magic at home on Friday night.