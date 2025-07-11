After over a year of trade speculation, Cam Johnson's Brooklyn Nets tenure came to a close last week. Following the news that he was joining the Denver Nuggets in a trade for Michael Porter Jr., the veteran forward reflected on his Nets tenure during an emotional goodbye.

“I love the people in that building. My teammates, the coaching staff, front office, training staff, strength staff. The best part about playing for Brooklyn for me was showing up to work and seeing those guys and ladies that we had in the building,” Johnson said on The Young Man and the Three podcast. “I enjoyed it because of that, and I had faith in what we were building because of that. I really think Jordi's a fantastic coach. Playing that one season under him, personnel constantly shifting, we had trades, we had injuries, he always maintained such a good approach to the team, and he was always able to motivate us to play hard.

“Our record wasn't great, but I think throughout the season we consistently gave effort. And I credit our coaching staff a lot for that. Two years there, [making the] playoffs when we first got there. Obviously, we wish we could've been better. And I was willing to do everything in my power to get us back on a winning track. And I think they’ll get there eventually. I have faith in those guys in that building. I’ll miss them, and I appreciate them. I appreciate everything they did for me and my career.”

Johnson played two and a half seasons with Brooklyn after joining the team in a blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter had a career-best season in 2024-25, averaging 18.8 points and 3.4 assists on 48/39/89 shooting splits. He emerged as the most respected voice in Brooklyn's locker room during the stellar campaign.

The Nets trading their top player from last season further signals their commitment to a rebuild after making an NBA-record five first-round picks in the 2025 draft. General Manager Sean Marks thanked Johnson for his contributions after the deal became official.

“We want to sincerely thank Cam Johnson for everything he brought to our team these past few seasons,” Marks said. “He embraced Brooklyn as his home from the moment he arrived, and the impact he’s made both within the borough and our organization will be felt for years to come. We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The Nets will move forward in their rebuild with one of the NBA's youngest rosters. Porter Jr. (27) and Terance Mann (28) are the team's oldest players. The former will step into an expanded role with Brooklyn, something he recently said he had been seeking in Denver.

Porter Jr. also revealed that he and Johnson are “boys” and have had conversations about swapping houses. Johnson spoke highly of his Nets replacement.

“I wish Mike the best of luck going there, figuring the situation out, and helping contribute to winning basketball. It’s never to be taken lightly when you add championship pedigree to a team,” he said.

While the Nets continue their climb back to relevancy, Johnson will join a revamped Nuggets supporting cast alongside Nikola Jokic. It will mark his first time playing for a contender since his finals run with the Suns in 2021-22.

“I think we all know what the group is capable of. They're fresh off a championship just a couple of seasons ago. They have tremendous players, tremendous pieces, and from everything that I've been told, a high-level coaching staff,” he said. “It was mentioned before that they were 30th in three-point attempts last season. We can fact-check that, but if that’s true, it’s not for a lack of opportunity. It’s not for a lack of spacing on the court.

“Tim [Hardaway Jr. and I] both played against Denver plenty of times. They have Jamal, AG, Jokic, they’re able to pull guys around the court and create double teams, create kick outs, create one mores. And for us, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity to thrive.”