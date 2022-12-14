It appears as if the Boston Celtics were faltering late in the second game of a back-to-back. After leading the Los Angeles Lakers by double digits for most of the game, the Celtics let their foot off the gas. In the span of around 10 game minutes, the Lakers, led by their big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, turned an 88-74 deficit into a 105-93 lead with only a little over four minutes left in the fourth. The Lakers appeared to be on track for a win, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had other ideas.

After a Grant Williams triple and a Marcus Smart layup off a steal during a confusing inbound sequence, Tatum went up for a nasty poster dunk attempt to completely swing the momentum in Boston’s favor. Not too long after, the Celtics were able to force overtime, thanks to their star forward’s ridiculous turnaround jumper over James.

The Lakers, now reeling, still had a chance to win the game, but LeBron James clanked his game-winning attempt. And shortly thereafter, the Lakers just couldn’t recover from their collapse, culminating in a 122-118 defeat to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Surely enough, Twitter made its feelings known after the Lakers’ comical collapse. Lakers fans, in particular, were in disbelief after an emotional rollercoaster ended in heartbreak.

Some even wondered why it was the Lakers who appeared gassed even if it was Boston who was coming off a blowout defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but blame Russell Westbrook for their overtime misfortunes. After Westbrook scored four straight to open overtime, he proceeded to brick three straight jumpshots, two of which were wide open. Perhaps Luke Kornet’s famous “Kornet Contest” is more effective than it seems.

This loss is extremely tough to stomach for Lakers fans, especially when such a defeat came at the hands of their historic rivals. As is the case with everything, there are two sides to a coin, and Celtics fans were in jubilation, reveling in the misery of those in purple and gold.

Jayson Tatum ended the night with 44 points on 15-29 shooting, back on track after struggling for a bit in his past few games. The Celtics may have been down, but they refused to go quietly into that good night, making them more than deserving of owning the league’s best record.