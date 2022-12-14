By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

It appears as if the Boston Celtics were faltering late in the second game of a back-to-back. After leading the Los Angeles Lakers by double digits for most of the game, the Celtics let their foot off the gas. In the span of around 10 game minutes, the Lakers, led by their big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, turned an 88-74 deficit into a 105-93 lead with only a little over four minutes left in the fourth. The Lakers appeared to be on track for a win, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics had other ideas.

After a Grant Williams triple and a Marcus Smart layup off a steal during a confusing inbound sequence, Tatum went up for a nasty poster dunk attempt to completely swing the momentum in Boston’s favor. Not too long after, the Celtics were able to force overtime, thanks to their star forward’s ridiculous turnaround jumper over James.

The Lakers, now reeling, still had a chance to win the game, but LeBron James clanked his game-winning attempt. And shortly thereafter, the Lakers just couldn’t recover from their collapse, culminating in a 122-118 defeat to Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Surely enough, Twitter made its feelings known after the Lakers’ comical collapse. Lakers fans, in particular, were in disbelief after an emotional rollercoaster ended in heartbreak.

Heartbreaking loss to the damn Celtics … this one hurts cause we had it in our hands & let it slip. Lakers fought hard to comeback & I saw it live.

Jayson Tatum just never gives up & will be a great future Laker. — (Raquel) KB💜💛 (@SOULbeautifulme) December 14, 2022

The Lakers in Overtime against the Celtics… pic.twitter.com/LieXPG0zv9 — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) December 14, 2022

A tough loss for the Lakers to stomach, up 13 with 4:25 to go before a quick Celtics run got them within 8. Then up 5 with 59 seconds to play, and 2 FT misses from Davis up 2 with 28 seconds left. Boston kept it going in OT, and ultimately won 122-118. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 14, 2022

Me watching the Lakers comeback only to lose in overtime to the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/VxFUmOMBZJ — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) December 14, 2022

Two things I can't stand: Losing and the Celtics. Tonight SUCKS. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 14, 2022

Some even wondered why it was the Lakers who appeared gassed even if it was Boston who was coming off a blowout defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers last night.

Absolutely hilarious that Reggie Miller and the TNT broadcast keep talking about how tired the Lakers must be when it’s the Celtics who played last night. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but blame Russell Westbrook for their overtime misfortunes. After Westbrook scored four straight to open overtime, he proceeded to brick three straight jumpshots, two of which were wide open. Perhaps Luke Kornet’s famous “Kornet Contest” is more effective than it seems.

RUSS THOUGHT SHIT WAS CUTE LMAOOOOOOO WE PUT LUKE KORNET ON HIM!!!!!!! — jozif (@CataniaJoey3) December 14, 2022

Lebron and Russ really think they are 3 point shooters. — warren_p (@warren_poblete) December 14, 2022

Lebron took 3 shots from the 3 3:40

Mark when they were up 10, also the Celtics put Kornat on Russ.. to blame lebron for the way the lakers close is ignorance — BLUEMAN (@BabyEsko3900) December 14, 2022

It wasn’t AD fault. If anyone is to blame its Westbrook missin’ 2 straight 3’s in OT and poor Defense! — Reposado Papicito (@swoosh_brown86) December 14, 2022

This loss is extremely tough to stomach for Lakers fans, especially when such a defeat came at the hands of their historic rivals. As is the case with everything, there are two sides to a coin, and Celtics fans were in jubilation, reveling in the misery of those in purple and gold.

tatum is really that guy, sheesh — Geo (@geoxnyc) December 14, 2022

Celtics crazy for this one lmao JT MVP BACK COOKIN — Congruence (@Congruence44) December 14, 2022

Jayson Tatum ended the night with 44 points on 15-29 shooting, back on track after struggling for a bit in his past few games. The Celtics may have been down, but they refused to go quietly into that good night, making them more than deserving of owning the league’s best record.