The Boston Celtics won Game 5 convincingly on Thursday against the Miami Heat, riding a 35-20 first quarter to a blowout 110-97 win. The Celtics now trail 3-2 in a series that appeared over earlier this week.

After the game, a confident Jaylen Brown echoed the sentiments of his teammate Marcus Smart, among others, with a stern warning.

“They let us get 2. Don't let us get another one.” Jaylen Brown after the Celtics Game 5 over the Heat 👀 pic.twitter.com/NPRCIkouwl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 26, 2023

Brown, Smart and the Celtics have been channeling their inner Kevin Millar since going down three games to none.

“I feel very good about tonight. Don’t let us get one,” Smart said prior to Game 4 in Miami.

With momentum on the Celtics’ side, optimism persists on the growing possibility of a comeback similar to Millar’s 2004 Red Sox. Millar’s famous 2004 rally cry stemmed from his “Don’t let us win tonight” warning. It led to a 4-3 series win against the New York Yankees, the only comeback from down 3-0 in MLB history.

Brown and Smart were among those leading the way for Boston on Thursday. Brown scored 21 points in 37 minutes while Smart scored 23 points in 30 minutes. Jayson Tatum scored 21 for the Celtics, adding 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Butler has remained confident, despite a failed boast this week that the Heat would “go get one” in Boston.

He sounded off following the Game 5 loss in a press conference, reasserting his belief that Miami will take care of business.

“We just have to play better, start the game better,” Butler, who scored just 14 points on the evening, said.

“We’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home.”

The Celtics’ Game 6 at Miami is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. If Boston can get it done on the road, expect the TD Garden to be buzzing for the possibility of a little “history repeating.”