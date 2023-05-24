Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Boston Celtics staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals with a huge Game 4 win over the Miami Heat. After going back and forth in the first half, the Celtics went on a big scoring run in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead and then another in the fourth to put the game out of reach before the final minutes. Jayson Tatum came alive at the right time and got enough help from Jaylen Brown and his supporting cast to force Game 5 in Boston.

Brown, who recorded 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, said that Thursday’s Game 5 “should be fun” and that the Celtics have to come ready to play.

"We want to come back to Miami. If that happens, I feel like we'll feel good about ourselves. The next one should be fun, it should be a big one and we gotta come ready to play." Jaylen Brown after the Celtics' Game 5 win vs. the Heatpic.twitter.com/kaF9lK2m5g — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

“We want to come back to Miami,” Brown said, referring to the potential Game 6. “If that happens, I feel like we’ll feel good about ourselves. The next one should be fun, it should be a big one and we gotta come ready to play.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics made it clear to the Heat that letting them win Game 4 would cost them. While the comeback is still far from complete, winning on the road was a huge step toward pulling off something never seen before in NBA history. Of course, another Boston team once pulled off the feat, serving as a spiritual guide for the Celtics and their fans as they look to beat the Heat.

Many Celtics fans are seeing shades of the 2004 Boston Red Sox team that came back from a 0-3 deficit to win the ALCS against the New York Yankees. Brown and Marcus Smart echoed the famous retort of not letting them win Game 4, which would trigger the improbable comeback. Boston came out with more energy and didn’t let Miami retake the momentum from them. The Celtics defense forced the Heat into shooting just 25 percent from deep, too.

The Heat are the least likely team to go down easily, though. Head coach Erik Spoelstra will be able to diagnose what went wrong and Jimmy Butler has been too good in the postseason to be counted out. The fight has only just begun for the Celtics.