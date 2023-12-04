Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are ready to flatten the top-ranked Pacers offense led by Tyrese Haliburton in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Jayson Tatum has been blazing hot in terms of production lately. Despite having teammates like Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis, he still manages to get to the highest peak of his abilities in the Boston Celtics system. Talks of an 18th banner coming to Beantown have been surfacing since his rookie season but another trophy might come in first. Tyrese Haliburton and his top-ranked Indiana Pacers did not come to play around in the NBA In-Season Tournament. But, none of this fazes the face of the franchises with 17 championships, via the NBA.

“Win, win, win, win. That’s all I’m thinkin' about,” said Jayson Tatum, echoing DJ Khaled's lines before they face the Pacers.

The Celtics star aims to continue his overall performances and hopes to ride it atop basketball greatness. He currently holds the third-most multiple Eastern Conference Player of the Month award. He just netted his third which is just behind Larry Bird who had seven and Paul Pierce who grabbed four of them.

There will be some key absences in this NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. The most notable of which is Kristaps Porzingis as the Celtics err on the side of caution and prevent any further damage to him as the season goes by. His supporting cast of Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown will still be there. Joe Mazzulla might field in Neemias Queta or maybe even give Al Horford big minutes. Nonetheless, there is nothing more that Celtics fans expect in this matchup with the Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton — a win.