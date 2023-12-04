Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis could return from his calf injury at some point in the upcoming week.

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis has not played since November 24 and has missed the team's last three games due to a calf injury. The team has not been concerned about Porzingis' long-term status and it appears as if the former All-Star will be back in the coming games.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Porzingis has not suffered any setbacks in his road to recovery and is aiming for a potential return later this week. However, he has been ruled out for the Celtics' in-season tournament quarterfinals game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Porzingis has been everything the Celtics wanted and needed this season in the frontcourt. The Latvian big man has played in and started in 15 total games, averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor. While he has struggled at times with his perimeter shot, Porzingis' ability to spread the court as the team's starting center has opened up more space for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to attack their opponents in one-on-one matchups.

Should the Celtics be able to get past the Pacers on Monday night and advance to the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Porzingis may be able to make the trip and play out in Las Vegas.

Boston has been the best team in the league this season at 15-4 on the year. Their starting group has ranked amongst the best in terms of offensive production, plus the Celtics as a whole rank inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Adding Porzingis back into the mix makes them an even dangerous team than they have been, which is why the Celtics are the favorites to win the in-season tournament right now.

With a win over the Pacers, the Celtics will advance to the semifinals and play the winner of the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks, a game that takes place on Tuesday night. Boston's potential semifinals game would take place on Thursday night in Las Vegas with a trip to the championship game on the line.

At this time, there has been no definitive date given for Kristaps Porzingis' potential return from injury.