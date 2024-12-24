The Boston Celtics will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day. However, Boston is dealing with injury uncertainty heading into the game. Jayson Tatum is among the Celtics on the injury report, the team announced.

Tatum (illness, non-Covid), Jrue Holiday (right shoulder impingement) and Derrick White (right hamstring tightness) are all listed as questionable, per the Celtics.

The Celtics lost 108-104 by the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Tatum did not play, however. Holiday and White played in the contest, but Boston still fell to Orlando.

Tatum has played at an MVP-caliber level when healthy this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 28.8 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 37.2 percent three-point shooting.

He is also averaging 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Despite dealing with injuries and most recently an illness this year, Tatum has still managed to play in 26 of the Celtics' 29 games up to this point. His status for Wednesday, though, is currently in question.

Holiday and White have also made positive impacts on the Celtics. Holiday is averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, while White has per-game averages of 17 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

The Celtics will feel confident heading into the game regardless of the aforementioned players' injury statuses given the 76ers' struggles throughout the 2024-25 campaign. It goes without saying, but an upset will be much more likely to occur if Tatum, Holiday, and White are unable to play, however.

The Sixers-Celtics clash is one of five games scheduled for Christmas Day. Philadelphia and Boston's game will be the third of the day, as it will tip off at 5 PM EST. The Celtics will look to earn their 23rd victory of the season on Christmas Day.

We will continue to monitor and provide injury updates on Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White's statuses as they are made available.