Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Philadelphia 76ers despite leading for much of the contest. However, the Last 2 Minute report from the game proves they basically got robbed of the win.

The Sixers stunned the Celtics on Monday and escaped with the 119-115 victory on the road. James Harden drained the 3-point dagger that gave Philly the lead 117-115 with 8.4 second left, and the team just held their ground to protect the lead.

Nonetheless, the Sixers wouldn’t have been in such position to win had the referees called a foul on Harden with under two minutes to go. According to the L2M report, Harden should have been slapped with a foul when he inadvertently tripped Tatum during his drive, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic. For those who missed it, it allowed Harden to get in transition and get the ball to Tyrese Maxey, who secured an and-1 play to cut the Celtics’ lead to just one point, 111-110.

The NBA’s L2M report said that James Harden should’ve been called for a foul for inadvertently tripping Jayson Tatum on this drive. This miss let Harden get out in transition and kick it to Maxey, who got a 3 point play that flipped the game in crunch time. pic.twitter.com/uHBlsLb0Gk — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 2, 2023

Considering that both teams were unable to score a ton of points after that, the no-call was definitely crucial and was a major factor in the Celtics’ loss.

Of course nothing can be done now since the game is over. Nonetheless, Celtics fans didn’t hold back in criticizing the referees and the NBA for the big mistake. Every game matters in the playoffs, and referees cannot afford to make big mistakes that could define the series.

“Yeah that trip was clear and even intentional. Refs unfortunately decided this game. I hate to say it but it is the case. So many wrong calls or no calls,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan said, “Shouldn’t have been this close anyway but when this happened live I was so confused how it wasn’t a foul… and of course Philly went the other way and scored 3 points.”

A third supporter added, H”ello darkness my old friend…Celtics title chances take a massive dip because of blind ass b**ch didn’t see this occur 4 feet away from him.”

Sure enough, the Celtics cannot think too much on what could have been. They know very well they need to shrug it off and focus on getting the job done in Game 2. Hopefully, though, the referees will call it better.