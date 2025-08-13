The 2025 LSU football team is primed for a huge season. This is the best collection of talent Brian Kelly has had during his time in Baton Rouge. The offense is getting all the attention thanks to Garrett Nussmeier coming back under center, but there's a chance that this defense ends up being one of the best in the entire country after some overhaul on that side of the ball.

National college football and NFL reporter Matt Zenitz released a notebook about intel from different camps around the country, and he highlighted the fact that the LSU Tigers are excited about this defense's potential. They dealt with injuries last year, but after last year, he gathered that they feel much more confident about the unit this year.

Zenitz said, “Word is that the defense was ‘flying around to the football' during the Tigers' first preseason scrimmage.”

He also highlighted that newcomers have been the difference makers at camp in the unit. Virginia Tech cornerback transfer Mansoor Delane, USF defensive line transfer Bernard Gooden, and Houston safety transfer AJ Haulcy have been the names that have made an instant impact as transfers.

LSU football is known for defense, dating back to Nick Saban and Les Miles's days. However, Brian Kelly has not clicked on that side of the ball since he got to Baton Rouge. The spending spree they went on in the transfer portal is to hopefully bring back that defensive talent.

Kelly in particular praised the way the defensive line was practicing last week when fall camp started.

“If you look carefully, a lot of the pressures (last season) were from inside out, not outside in,” Kelly said. “That’s a great thing. When you have guys creating issues from the inside out, the pocket instead of just rushing off the edge, where you can get a hand on them and widen it and step up.”

Harold Perkins Jr. is back after a season-ending injury and is the highlight of the front seven, regardless of whether he plays on the defensive line. Another key player to watch is Patrick Payton, who transferred from Florida State, and he should be a beast off the edge.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who came over from Missouri on a massive contract, is the mastermind of this defense. Whit Weeks is the quarterback and calls the plays at middle linebacker, but Blake Baker ensures everything runs smoothly.

This is a make-or-break year for Brian Kelly. After struggling in his first two seasons, this defense finally looks ready to become an elite unit under Blake Baker.