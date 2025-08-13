The Atlanta Dream are near the top of the WNBA standings through the season, and they've gotten contributions from the entire team. The team has been dealing with injuries over the past few weeks, but they've still won games with no pressure. Rhyne Howard and Brittney Griner were able to return in their latest game against the Phoenix Mercury, but another player went down in the same breath.

Jordin Canada suffered an injury against the Mercury and had to leave the game, and the Dream provided an update on her status moving forward.

“Following further evaluation, Jordin Canada has been diagnosed with a right hamstring injury sustained during the Atlanta Dream’s game on August 10. Canada will be sidelined for at least two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery. A timeline for her return will be provided when appropriate,” the Dream wrote.

Canada had been playing well recently, scoring at will and getting her teammates involved as well, which is why the Dream were able to stay afloat with Howard and Griner out. Now with them back, it shouldn't be much pressure without Canada, but the fact that she was getting into a rhythm has to be deflating.

Jordin Canada suffers hamstring injury

This is not the first time this season that Canada will have to miss some time due to injury. In the Dream's first preseason game, she suffered a knee injury seconds into the first quarter. She missed the beginning of the season, but was able to return at full health. The team was also doing well in her absence, and the hope is that the same thing can happen this time around.

This season, Canada is averaging 12.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, and has been a key part of why the Dream have been rolling over the past few games. The Dream have won seven of their last nine games, and are in third place in the standings.

While Canada is sidelined, Te-Hina Paopao will have to step up, as she's been in the starting lineup over the past few games and has played a key part in the rotation this season. Her shooting has been tremendous, as she's No. 4 in the league in 3-point percentage.

Howard may have to play some minutes at point guard again, like she did at the beginning of the season when Canada was out, and she's shown that she's capable of doing so.