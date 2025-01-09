There’s no question that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is one of the top NBA players in the league right now. Coming off his first championship and helping lead his team as one of the top contenders this season, his legacy is still being written. But with such success also comes the detractors. One of Jayson Tatum’s recent critics was former NBA player Brandon Jennings.

Brandon Jennings recently made controversial comments about Jayson Tatum while appearing on an episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, ‘Gil’s Arena.’ During that episode, Jennings posed a question as to whether or not Tatum is the softest star in Celtics history. He also questioned why Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP last season and not Tatum.

Well, if a response is what Jennings was looking for, then that’s what he got. Tatum took to social media to fire back at Jennings’ comments. Tatum posted a montage of pictures and videos with the sarcastic caption of, ‘SoFtesT SuPeRstar in CeLtiC HiStoRy.’

Tatum’s response actually garnered a comment from Jennings himself who posted, ‘This the energy I want!!!!’ in the comments section.

Judging by Jennings’ response to Tatum, it appears as if this might have been a ploy to elicit a response from Tatum and somehow get him to unlock another level on his road to superstardom. It’s just head-scratching to call Tatum soft when he’s proven he’s anything but.

This season, Tatum has been averaging 28.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Albeit the Celtics’ most recent, humbling loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are still 27-10 and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one of the title favorites and the defending champions until proven otherwise.