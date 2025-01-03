Jayson Tatum continues to be dismissed from serious MVP consideration, but he is carrying himself like a true superstar. The three-time All-NBA First-team selection is embracing any challenge that stands in his way, as illustrated by the mindset he exemplified in the Boston Celtics' 118-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

The defending NBA champions boast a number of offensive weapons, so Tatum is not typically concerned about getting buckets. The points come eventually. Though, he is taking it upon himself to be particularly proactive on defense. Tatum had his eyes on Minnesota's top dog.

“{Head coach} Joe Mazzulla said Jayson Tatum said he wanted to guard Anthony Edwards tonight,” The Athletic's Jay King posted on X after the game. Possessing such ambition a year after winning title No. 1 bodes well for both him and the Celtics.

Tatum, who unleashed 33 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals against the Timberwolves, passed the Edwards assignment with flying colors. Ant-Man scored only 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting in defeat, marking the fourth consecutive game that he was held below 25 points. The Celtics employed plenty of double-team sets on the 23-year-old, but Tatum handled his self-imposed responsibility to full effect.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum cannot be denied

It is confident displays like the one the two-way forward exhibited in the Target Center that launch a player into a select tier. Tatum has already earned his place in that conclave of current greats, but evidently a reminder is still required from time to time. He is the best player on what could prove to be the best team for a second year in a row, averaging 28.3 points, 9.5 boards, 5.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 36.9 percent from 3-point land.

Jayson Tatum is a problem for opponents, plain and simple. If the 26-year-old can maintain supreme concentration on both ends of the floor, he will have a strong chance of leading the Celtics to their 19th NBA championship in June. Moreover, he will receive a coronation without the word “but” succeeding it.

It will be interesting to see if Tatum chooses to guard MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when Boston (25-9) visits the Paycom Center on Sunday for a big meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5). Before that possible Finals preview, though, the C's will contend with the 22-11 Houston Rockets.