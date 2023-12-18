Jayson Tatum is proud of the Celtics for this improvement.

With their offseason acquisitions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics were picked by many to be the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals. So far this season, they've looked the part. The Celtics have kind of been a notch above the rest of the pack in the East. Following the Celtics most recent win against the Magic, Jayson Tatum took note of how the Celtics might have lost a few games during this recent 4-0 home stretch in years past.

"I'm not certain that last year we would have won all four of these games… Specially Orlando [Magic] we struggle back in the past… I was proud of the way we played." Jayson Tatum on going 4-0 against the Cavs and Magic and staying perfect at home 🗣️

“This was a challenging week. I know throughout the course of the season, we always go through that. We got a long way to go, a lot of things we can work on, which is true, but what we did this week was impressive, I think,” Tatum said. “I'm not certain that last year we would have won all four of those games. But we played two really good teams that present different challenges, especially Orlando who we struggled with in the past.”

This recent win streak pushed the Celtics to a perfect 14-0 at home this season. No other team in the league is unbeaten at home. It's tough to beat teams back to back but the Celtics were able to do just that with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Jayson Tatum has been playing like an MVP candidate for the Celtics this season. He's been averaging 27.5 points per game, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.3 shooting from the free throw line.