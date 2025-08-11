Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is making it clear that the altercation between linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson during last week’s joint practice with the Chicago Bears isn’t cause for alarm.

The heated exchange occurred two days before Miami’s preseason opener and quickly drew attention, but both players brushed it off as nothing more than “brotherly love.” Speaking with reporters after the game, Brooks compared the moment to a sibling spat.

“Wasn’t no disagreement,” Brooks said with Dodson standing beside him. “My dawg right here, man, with us. Fight all the time. So anybody got kids, they fight all the time. That’s all. That was, man, brotherly love.”

Former Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead shed some light on the cause, saying Brooks was challenging Dodson to bring down a Bears player more forcefully. Dodson explained it as a matter of sticking to the Dolphins’ own standards during practice.

“It’s a thud tempo, so we can’t worry about what others do,” Dodson said. “We have our own discipline and stuff like that. If it’s thud, it’s thud. It’s no tackling. So that’s what it is.”

Dolphins concern over Jaylen Waddle grows after injury

The Dolphins had grown frustrated with the Bears’ physicality during the joint session, which included defenders tackling, shoving, and throwing down Miami offensive players. Star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered an injury after being hit by a Bears defender, keeping him out of the preseason opener. McDaniel did not provide details on Waddle’s status.

When asked about the Brooks-Dodson incident, McDaniel admitted he “wasn’t pumped about the front part of it,” especially since he was on the offensive field when it happened. However, he praised the players for taking accountability afterward.

“They came up to me and explained what happened,” McDaniel said. “The biggest thing is they took the time to apologize to the team. They knew it wasn’t to our standard and what we’re about. So overall, I think it was something that was family business that families go through.”

Brooks, who called himself the “big brother” in the linebacker room, said the scuffle came from knowing how much Dodson can contribute. “That was part of what the scuffle was about,” Brooks explained. “Knowing his abilities to do everything out there on the football field.”

The incident didn’t appear to affect their chemistry on game day. In the first quarter of Miami’s preseason matchup, Dodson made a key tackle to get the defense off the field. Brooks was one of the first to celebrate with him.

“That was awesome,” Brooks said. “Getting off the field, being extra physical, getting off down. It had me excited. Anytime we get off the field, I’m excited.”

In McDaniel’s eyes, the matter is resolved. Both players apologized, addressed it publicly together, and showed unity on the field. As Dodson put it, “If anybody has kids, sometimes you know [siblings] fight.”

For the Dolphins, it’s on to the next challenge — with their linebacker duo back on the same page.