LOS ANGELES – After a bad loss to the Golden State Valkyries, the Los Angeles Sparks were able to bounce back on the second night of a back-to-back with a thrilling 94-91 win against the visiting Seattle Storm. While the Valkyries game had major playoff implications, so did the Storm game with Seattle in danger of falling out of the postseason picture. Sparks star Kelsey Plum led the way, not only in scoring but with her playmaking and assists as well.

Following the Sparks’ win against the Storm, Kelsey Plum spoke about being one of the top players in the league in assists this season, and how that part of her game has helped her grow as a player.

“I’ve always been known as a scorer and I just think that I’ve learned over time that your impact on the game a lot of times, because you can score, you’re going to draw attention and find people,” Plum said. “I think as you can see, on the run that we’ve been on, we’re better where I’m kind of doing both, trying to pick my spots, and it’s tough. . .it’s a growth moment for me too because a lot of times I’m like, ‘oh I’m supposed to shoot it,’ but a lot of times it’s just making a play to someone else to shoot.”

Against the Storm, Plum finished with seven assists. On the season, she’s averaging 6.1 assists, good enough for third overall in the league. She’s behind only Alyssa Thomas (9.3) and Courtney Williams (6.3). Before the season began, Plum mentioned that it was her goal to finish top-five in assists per game.

During the Sparks’ recent stretch that Plum mentioned, a run that’s seen them win ten of their last 13 games, a run that started right before the All-Star break, she’s been averaging close to seven assists per game as per Basketball Reference.

Prior to the game against the Storm, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts spoke about being able to tap into Plum’s playmaking this season.

“I think for her, it’s a learning curve. When she was in Vegas she was not the head of the snake. . .and she was ready for the challenge to be the guy and she’s taking that head on. But it’s also a learning process,” Roberts said. “I think she’s learned that when she’s creating for others, it opens things up for her. And I think you saw that in the Connecticut game. I think she had only one field goal attempt in the first half, then finished with 18 and scored some big buckets in the fourth.”

“That’s exactly what your best player should do, get everybody else involved and make sure we’re kind of flowing. And then when they need you, you step up. I think she’s done a tremendous job,” Roberts continued. “She’s very smart, very self aware, is able to say, ‘hey I should have done this better or that better.’ But at the end of the day she’s supremely confident because she put in the work. So it’s going to be a continued work in progress just in terms of learning how to be that. But I think she’s done a tremendous job.”