As the preseason campaign of the Dallas Cowboys rolls on, La'el Collins is concerned about making the final roster. It's a tough mission for the offensive tackle, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2022. But while there's no certainty yet, he already has the vote of one person: Dak Prescott's daughter.

Collins is in his third stint with the Cowboys. He was picked up by the team in 2015 after going undrafted. He played for the squad until 2021. After a one-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, he returned to Dallas in 2023 but was relegated to the practice unit. Last year, he signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills but didn't make the final roster.

Now, he's back in a very familiar place with very familiar faces. The Cowboys have remained a family for Collins—in every sense of the word. In a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the 32-year-old veteran was heard talking to Prescott's one-year-old daughter, MJ, before a workout.

“I'm going to protect your daddy. Nobody's going to get him,” vowed Collins.

When prodded about his little chat, the Cowboys enforcer said he is simply thankful for being given another chance to possibly return to the field and play with a talented quarterback like Prescott.

“MJ ain't got to worry. Her dad will be protected. That's my baby niece. I got two nieces now. So I'm just excited to be the favorite uncle. And I'm just excited to get a chance to be in front of (Prescott) again and protect him, keep people away from him,” added Collins.

Baby steps, as they say.

Prescott, who's still recovering from a hamstring injury, sat out the Cowboys' preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, while Collins saw brief action in the fourth quarter.

Collins is battling for a roster spot, along with Terence Steele, Hakeem Adeniji, and Ajani Cornelius, among others.

As for being one of young MJ's favorite uncles, he doesn't have to be concerned. It looks like he's already a shoo-in.

