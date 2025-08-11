San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan will miss the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 after suffering a calf injury during training with the Polish national team, a setback that has left both Sochan and Poland’s basketball community disappointed.

The 22-year-old was expected to be a cornerstone for Poland’s campaign, especially with the tournament set to tip off in less than three weeks. But after a recent practice session, Sochan reported calf pain to the team medical staff. Follow-up tests revealed the need for immediate rest and rehabilitation, effectively ruling him out of the competition.

In a heartfelt message released by the Polish Basketball Federation, Sochan expressed his frustration over the timing of the injury. “I’m very disappointed, but due to a calf injury, I unfortunately won't be able to play for Poland at this year's EuroBasket,” he said. “I've been working hard for this over the past few months, and the time I've been training and playing with the national team has been incredible. This is a special group, and I was really looking forward to being a part of it. Fortunately, doctors predict I'll be fully recovered by the start of training camp for the upcoming NBA season. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the entire staff, and especially the fans in Poland, for their support. I appreciate it very much, and please know that even though I won't be able to be with you, I will support Poland wholeheartedly.”

It’s a crushing blow for a player who has been vocal about his pride in representing Poland on the international stage.

On Saturday, representatives from the Polish national team, the Spurs organization, Sochan’s family, and his agent met to discuss the best path forward. They agreed that returning to San Antonio for rehabilitation was the most prudent option.

National Team Director Lukasz Koszarek praised Sochan’s contributions and lamented the loss. “The injury isn’t serious, but with less than three weeks left until EuroBasket, that’s a very short time. Jeremy is a very important part of our team, he has a great relationship with all the players and the staff, and we’re very sorry that his adventure with the National Team is ending so quickly this summer.”

Spurs General Manager Brian Wright echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the strong partnership between the Spurs and the Polish federation. “In this situation, the best option is for Jeremy to return to San Antonio,” Wright said, noting that the decision was made with the long-term health of the player in mind.

Poland, co-hosting Group D in Katowice, was set to face France, Slovenia, Israel, Belgium, and Iceland. With Sochan in the lineup, Poland had a versatile forward capable of guarding multiple positions, creating plays, and energizing the offense. Without him, the team will need to find new ways to fill that gap.

Sochan’s absence also changes the emotional dynamic. Known for his fiery competitiveness and colorful personality, he has been a unifying presence in the locker room. His withdrawal means Poland loses not just a skilled player, but a vocal leader who thrives in high-pressure moments.

The silver lining for Spurs fans is that Sochan’s recovery timeline suggests he’ll be fully healthy by the start of NBA training camp. Entering his fourth season, the young forward is coming off a year where he averaged double-digit points, over six rebounds, and showcased his ability to defend elite scorers.

The Spurs, who are continuing to build around rising star Victor Wembanyama, see Sochan as a vital piece of their future. His defensive versatility, playmaking skills, and growing offensive confidence make him an important part of San Antonio’s long-term plans.

While Poland will move forward without one of their brightest talents, Sochan’s focus now shifts entirely to his recovery and preparing for another demanding NBA season. And though he won’t be on the court at EuroBasket, his message makes one thing clear: his heart will be with his teammates, and his eyes will be on the day he can once again pull on the red and white jersey.