The Boston Celtics will be without a number of key names due to injury going into their Monday clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The standout name is star player Jayson Tatum, who will be missing due to a left knee contusion, the Celtics revealed.

Also missing in action will be centers Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) and Al Horford (low back stiffness), as Boston will have to send out a heavily weakened team for their matchup against fellow Eastern Conference contenders Cleveland.

The good news, however, is that Malcolm Brogdon is no longer on the injury report. The former Indiana Pacers guard has missed the last couple of games for Boston due to right ankle soreness. He will now be available Monday night.

Brogdon is averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game over 54 games this season for the Celtics. He can expect to have an increased role against the Cavs along with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

The likes of Luke Kornet, Blake Griffin and Mike Muscala can also expect increased minutes to deputize for Williams and Horford.

The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in a double overtime defeat Sunday night to drop their regular season record to 45-20 as they sit in second in the Eastern Conference standings. Tatum scored 40 points and recorded 11 rebounds and six assists in 49 minutes of action.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, last defeated the Detroit Pistons on Saturday to improve to 40-26 as they sit in fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are currently 5.5 games behind last season’s NBA finalists.