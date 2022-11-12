Published November 12, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as one of the best duos in the NBA and last season the pair led the Boston Celtics to their first finals appearance since 2010. This season, they’ve managed to do something that no other pair of teammates has been able to do. According to the Twitter page StatMuse, Tatum and Brown are the first set of teammates this season to have both scored at least 300 total points.

The only pair of teammates with 300+ points each this season. pic.twitter.com/QDPXF0UiGx — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 12, 2022

In the Celtics most recent win on Friday against the Denver Nuggets, Jayson Tatum dropped 34 points and Jaylen Brown dropped 25. Now is his sixth NBA season, Tatum is averaging a career-high 31.2 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. Brown is putting up a career-high 25.4 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range.

Both players were the No. 3 overall pick with Brown (2016) being drafted one year ahead of Tatum (2017). Tatum is a three-time All-Star while Brown made his lone All-Star appearance in his career so far during the 2020-21 season. The duo has led the Celtics to a 9-3 record and second only to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

The team took a bit of a hit before the season began with the unexpected suspension of head coach Ime Udoka following the reveal of an improper relationship with a team subordinate. While the incident was thought to have put another finals run in question, the duo of Tatum and Brown have not allowed the Celtics to sink.