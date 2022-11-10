By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics improved to 8-3 and 4-1 at home with a 128-112 win over the Detroit Pistons Wednesday. During the win, Celtics superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each balled out. Tatum finished with 31 points on 10-for-20 shooting, including knocking down five triples. Meanwhile, Brown dropped 30 points of his own.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the 15th time that Tatum and Brown each scored 30 or more points in the same game. That is the third most games like that by a pair of teammates over the last 30 years. Only Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant with the Oklahoma City Thunder had more.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have each scored 30-plus points in the same game 15 times as teammates. That is the 3rd-most by any pair of teammates over the last 30 seasons, trailing only Russell Westbrook/Kevin Durant and Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/ndwDJqnrUT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 10, 2022

But what makes the Celtics dynamic duo truly unique is how much room there still is for them to grow. Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old and Jaylen Brown is only 26. This could only be the beginning of a lasting relationship between them in Boston.

Tatum was recognized as an All-Pro last season and was an NBA All-Star Game starter. Whereas, Brown made his first All-Star team. The Celtics duo managed to take the Celtics to within two wins of an NBA Championship last season. Ultimately, they fell victim to the Golden State Warriors in six games of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum had already shown for a couple of seasons that he was among the best scorers in the league. But Brown took a major step forward last season and appears to be taking another this season. He’s posting a career-high 24.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.