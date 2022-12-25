By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to show they are the best duo in the NBA today. And for those who have any doubt, the two effectively shut them down by surpassing Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s elite record.

On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tatum and Brown scored 30 and 36 respectively to lead the Celtics to the 121-109 win. It’s the 17th time in the regular season that the Jay duo scored over 30 points each, allowing them to break their tie with Jordan and Pippen for the third-most 30-point games by teammates.

Now, only Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook (34) and Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant (33) have more 30-point games than them as a duo, per team reporter Taylor Snow.

The Celtics were on a three-game skid heading to Friday’s contest, so they really needed the win. Fortunately, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown knew they had to step up to break that drought.

Aside from piling up buckets, though, JT and JB also combined for 15 boards and eight dimes. After trailing by four points in the first half, they dominated the final 24 minutes of play to turn things around for Boston and win.

The Celtics duo are undoubtedly becoming the biggest threats not only in the East but in the whole NBA. As they continue to grow and develop their chemistry, they will only become more unstoppable. If the two can stay healthy and maintain their production, it’s not hard to see the Beantown franchise returning to the NBA Finals.