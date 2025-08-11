The Philadelphia Eagles are defending their Super Bowl title with a similar roster. Their offense thrived on the ground last year, partly thanks to their elite offensive line. That group took a hit during Sunday night's practice, according to reports. Eagles guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury, per The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

“Eagles starting left guard Landon Dickerson is being checked on by trainers on the field. Many players are kneeling on the field,” Kubena reported. He followed up by reporting, “Eagles starting left guard Landon Dickerson is leaving practice on a cart. He was helped off the field by two people, limping on his right leg.”

Dickerson was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 draft. He's been a starter ever since, earning three consecutive Pro Bowl nods and a four-year, $84 million extension before the 2024 season. But now, Philly fans await the latest on their superstar guard,

The Eagles still have an elite offensive line, with Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Lane Johnson making up the group. With Saquon Barkley running behind them and a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Hurts, they are set up for success. But Dickerson is key to the continuity up front, and losing him for any time would be huge.

The Eagles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27 on Thursday to open their preseason schedule. They put up all of those points by running the ball and giving Tanner McKee time to dominate. That was with mostly their backup offensive line, giving some faint hope that they can replace Dickerson.

The Eagles open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday, September 4. They hope to have Dickerson in uniform and dominating Dallas defenders after lifting their second Super Bowl banner. But first, they continue the preseason on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.