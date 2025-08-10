Paige Bueckers achieved an impressive statistical feat in quick fashion after the Dallas Wings' 91-78 loss to the Washington Mystics on Sunday evening.

In 32 minutes of action, Bueckers finished with a display of 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She shot 5-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Going into the game, Bueckers had 446 points, 130 assists and 97 rebounds total as she progresses through her rookie campaign. Her latest display allowed her to surpass the marks of 450 points and 100 rebounds, which had her become the fastest rookie in WNBA history to reach those numbers, per Polymarket Hoops.

Paige Bueckers becomes the fastest rookie in WNBA history to reach: 450+ PTS

100+ REB

100+ AST pic.twitter.com/W3YoL8pFa8 — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 10, 2025

How Paige Bueckers, Wings played against Mystics

Paige Bueckers led the Wings in scoring once again, but it wasn't enough as they lost to the Mystics for their fifth straight of the season.

It was a disappointing result for Dallas, who had a 41-30 lead at halftime. However, Washington roared back with a 33-17 performance in the third quarter. They continued that momentum by outscoring the Wings 28-20 in the last 10 minutes of the game, seeing the hosts fall apart down the stretch.

Shooting accuracy played a key factor between the two sides. Washington was sharp as they converted 54.2% of their total shot attempts, including 40% from downtown. This was in stark contrast to the Wings' splits of 36.5% and 34.8%. They also lost 34-26 in rebounds and 21-18 in assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Dallas' behalf, including Bueckers. Arike Ogunbowale put up 12 points, two assists, two steals, and a block. She shot 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Haley Jones came next with 11 points and four rebounds, Luisa Geiselsoder had 10 points, while Myisha Hines-Allen provided eight points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas fell to an 8-24 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are seven games behind the Los Angeles Sparks and eight games behind the Golden State Valkyries.

The Wings will look to end their five-game losing skid in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Indiana Fever on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.