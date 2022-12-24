By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot.

Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.

Jaylen Brown and Naz Reid exchange words after the and-1 call 👀pic.twitter.com/f6qx06IpmX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2022

It would have been perfect, however, had Jaylen Brown made his free throws. Unfortunately, he missed both the technical free throw and the regular freebie, with Naz Reid himself collecting the rebound.

The good thing for the Celtics is they still won despite that. They were able to maintain their lead up until the final buzzer, taking the W 121-109. Brown led the way for Boston with his 36 points, all while adding seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Jayson Tatum came up huge as well, finishing with 30 points on top of eight boards and five dimes.

As for Reid, he had 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Anthony Edwards top-scored for the Timberwolves with 30, but his efforts were not enough to propel the team to victory. D’Angelo Russell was the only other Timberwolf to breach 20 points with his 21.

The Celtics have lost three straight prior to Friday’s game, so Brown and co. certainly have plenty of reasons to be happy with their latest victory.