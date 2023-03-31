A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics delivered a massive statement Thursday night by destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road to the tune of a 140-99 score. The pair of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown did not show any mercy at all at the Bucks, as they played with all the fire they could muster.

In the process, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown managed to complete a feat this season no other duo in the last two decades had pulled off — or not since the legendary Los Angeles Lakers tandem of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Via NBA History:

“Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown are the first pair of teammates to have a season with twelve 30-point games as a duo since Shaq and Kobe (2002-03).”

Tatum led the Celtics against the Bucks with 40 points on 12-for-18 shooting from the field, while also adding eight rebounds. Brown, on the other hand, came up with 30 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the floor, five rebounds, and five assists. Together, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown relentlessly punished Milwaukee’s defense to submission.

On the season, Tatum is averaging 30.1 points on 46.2 field goal percentage, while Brown is right behind him with 26.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting.

There is a considerable chance that the Celtics and the Bucks will meet again in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, so winning the way they did Thursday night has given Tatum and Brown that mental note that they can dominate their rival in the East.

Up next for the Celtics is a date with the Utah Jazz at home Friday night.