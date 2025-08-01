Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin definitely knows his worth. With his desire for a hefty contract extension not going anywhere, McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders.

McLaurin reported to training camp on Sunday to end his holdout, but did not participate physically due to an ankle injury.

It has not been revealed how much the 29-year-old star is seeking in his new deal. However, according to The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders veteran believes his worth is similar to that of big-name pass-catchers in the league, including Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf, whose average annual salary is $33 million. Jhabvala noted that only nine wide receivers earn at least $30 million per year.

“While McLaurin could argue his production and value to the Commanders, on and off the field, exceed that of Metcalf, the Commanders can counter that Metcalf is nearly two years younger than McLaurin. The only receiver making $30 million a year who is older than 27 is Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who turned 31 in March,” wrote Jhavbala.

McLaurin has led Washington in receiving yards since 2019. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for five seasons, the most by any player in team history. Last year, he tallied a career-best 13 touchdowns and was instrumental in the squad's inspired run, reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

“Since 2010, only 16 receivers have topped 1,000 receiving yards in a season in which they were 31 or older by September 1 of that year,” added Jhavala, citing TruMedia.

In 2022, McLaurin signed a three-year deal worth an annual average of $22.79 million, which ranks 18th among current wide receivers. The two-time Pro Bowler is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million this year.

It's unclear how much interest McLaurin would get from other teams following his trade request, considering his high price tag. But with his consistent production, he'll be an asset to any offensive unit looking for extra firepower.