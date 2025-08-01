The Cincinnati Reds have made one last move before the MLB trade deadline passed, landing Miguel Andujar from the Athletics.

Cincinnati acquired the third baseman and left fielder from the Athletics on Thursday, per team reporter Charlie Goldsmith.

“The Reds have traded for Miguel Andujar. In 45 plate appearances, he has a 1.036 OPS vs. LHP. Last year, he had a .995 OPS vs. LHP,” Goldsmith said.

“He plays left field and third base (he grades poorly analytically defensively), and he gives the Reds a natural platoon partner for some of the Reds’ left-handed hitters.”

Andujar has been in the majors since 2017, first representing the New York Yankees for six seasons. He made two stops with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Athletics, now making his third with the Reds.

What's next for Reds after landing Miguel Andujar

It's an interesting move for the Reds to make at the MLB trade deadline, adding a solid hitter in Miguel Andujar.

Andujar boasts a .277 batting average throughout his career, landing 437 hits, 206 RBIs, and 49 home runs. This season, he has done a solid job, having a .298 average as he made 65 hits for 27 RBIs and six homers.

The Reds haven't had much success in the last decade, making the playoffs once in 2020. Since 2000, they made four appearances in the postseason, their best display taking place in 2012 as they lost to the San Francisco Giants in five games during the NLDS.

Despite the hardships, the team has remained persistent in being a competitive squad in the National League. They currently have a winning record, which could have them in the mix for the Wild Card if all goes well for the second half of the season.

Cincinnati has a 57-52 record on the season, holding the third spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are 6.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs and 7.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

After the series opener against the Braves, the Reds will prepare for Game 2. The contest will take place on Aug. 1 at 12:40 p.m. ET.