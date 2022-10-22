Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years

The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night.

While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are stealing the spotlight. After another ridiculous performance, they have set an impressive franchise record not seen since 1984-95 which was previously done by Celtics legends Robert Parish and Larry Bird.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the second duo Celtics history to score 25 points in each of their team's first 2 games of a season. They join Robert Parish and Larry Bird, who did this in 1984-85. pic.twitter.com/lG62GWwAiN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2022

Tatum balled out for 29 against Miami, while Brown had 28. On Opening Night versus Philly, they had 35 points apiece. Can you say electric? If the two youngsters keep this up, it’ll be a foregone conclusion as to who the best duo in the Association is.

After the Celtics made a run all the way to the NBA Finals earlier this year and just fell short of their ultimate goal, it appears Tatum and Brown have something to prove. Perhaps the most impressive part is that the duo is playing at the highest level against two very solid defensive teams.

On Friday, there weren’t a ton of contributions from the rest of the squad, either. The next closest scorer was Grant Williams with just 10 points. Needless to say, the heroics of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were needed.

But, that’s what stars do. They carry their teams when others are struggling. With the Orlando Magic up next on the schedule, we could very well see another huge showing from Tatum and Brown as the Celtics look to improve to 3-0.