There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact.

If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still have quite a ways to go in terms of being the most dominant duo in the NBA. So much so, that Fisher actually thinks they pale in comparison to the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (h/t Joey Linn of SI):

“I think that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the combination of those two guys – when you think about what the Boston Celtics were able to do with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as that kind of duo, Kawhi and Paul George are the grown man version of those two guys,” Fisher said.

To be fair, Tatum and Brown are coming off a trip to the NBA Finals with the Celtics. Before that, Boston has been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the past six years. Whether or not the Celtics decide to break them apart, however, is an altogether different matter.

In terms of the success they’ve achieved as a duo, the same cannot be said about Kawhi and PG, though, who haven’t really proven themselves as the Clippers’ one-two punch. Injuries have been a major hurdle for these two superstars, and they’re hoping for a much different season this time around.