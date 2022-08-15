‘We can win this thing, possibly’: Celtics owner gets 100% real on roster with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck is more than happy with the current roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, especially with the offseason additions they made.

In fact, the Celtics boss is confident they have what it takes to win it all in 2022-23 after coming so close last season, only losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Speaking with WBZ’s Dan Roche (via Mass Live), Grousbeck shared how the team is “burning with a desire” to bring banner no. 18 to the TD Garden real soon.

“We can win this thing, possibly,” Grousbeck said. “We have a chance to contend. That’s their words. They’re burning with a desire to make it come true.”

The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon via trade and signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency this offseason, giving them one of, if not the deepest roster in the NBA in the upcoming campaign. They are already a team that made it to the Finals, and they added more firepower to that without losing their core.

Naturally, Wyc Grousbeck sees big things ahead for his franchise. Team president Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka share the same feelings as the owner, who is also raving about their cohesiveness as a group.

“We think our roster right now is a strongly contending team. Ime loves the group, Brad loves the group, I love the group. Then the group is very cohesive,” Grousbeck added.

Sure enough, the Celtics are poised to make waves once again in 2022-23. Nonetheless, Grousbeck’s latest remarks are interesting since it has not been too since they have been linked with a Kevin Durant trade. Jaylen Brown was in the middle of the said trade talks, and it’s quite concerning how the veteran guard has found his name in such rumors as of late.

It remains to be seen if Boston will still chase for KD, but considering Grousbeck’s take, maybe they are no longer too high about it?