The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the top teams in Major League Baseball so far this season and have a real chance to make a push at the World Series. With just one game left to go until the All-Star break, the Phillies are just a half-game back of the New York Mets in a back-and-forth NL East battle.

As a result, it will be an arms race for the Phillies, Mets and the rest of the contenders around the league at the trade deadline as they all look to gear up for the back half of the season and the playoffs.

The Phillies have one of the best starting rotations in baseball, but they could use some more help in the bullpen. As the deadline approached, they have been linked to a pair of Minnesota Twins relievers in Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, but they are not alone according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Philadelphia Phillies have been extensively scouting Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, hoping to acquire at least one of them,” Nightengale wrote. “The Twins also are drawing strong interest from the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds.”

Duran is having a stellar season, posting just a 1.49 ERA in 43 appearances. He has struck out 47 batters and given up just 16 walks in 42.1 innings, so he would be a crucial add to the Philadelphia bullpen.

Jax has not been as successful, with a 4.02 ERA in 43 outings with Minnesota, but he would still be a productive arm capable of eating innings in the middle of the Phillies' bullpen if they were to acquire him.

The Twins are in second place in the AL Central heading into the break, but they are still 11.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers who are pacing the pack. At 47-48, Minnesota is also three games out of the wild card in the American League, so it has some tough decisions to make at the deadline. Does it want to keep its key pieces and make a push for the playoffs, or get younger and look to the future?

If it's the latter, the Phillies would be wise to get on the phone and get one of these relievers in the building.