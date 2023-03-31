A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown put on a show Thursday night to send a strong reminder to the rest of the NBA that the Boston Celtics are a top contender for the league title. That was after the Celtics decimated Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road in a 140-99 victory.

However, Jayson Tatum doesn’t want that huge win against their chief rivals in the Eastern Conference to be made anything more than just another regular-season game victory.

“Forgetting about tonight. it’s over. it happened. we got a game tomorrow,” Tatum said to reporters during the postgame press conference (via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).

Brown, meanwhile, said that he believes that this year’s version of the Celtics is a much scarier group than the one they had in 2022-23. That’s saying a lot considering that last year’s edition of Boston managed to top the Eastern Conference and come just two wins away from winning the NBA title.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think we’re a better team than we were last year,” Brown said.

Tatum roasted the Bucks for 40 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Brown chipped in 30 points on 13-for-20 shooting. It was just the perfect response for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics to their letdown road loss to the Washington Wizards back on Tuesday.

Having improved to 53-24 and won four of their last five outings, the Celtics will look to score another win this Friday when they get back home to host the Utah Jazz.

Including that Jazz game, the Celtics only have five more games left to play in the regular season.