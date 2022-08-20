Saturday’s edition of the CrawsOver was already going to be a pretty special occasion. Aside from the usual suspects (Dejounte Murray, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero), Jamal Crawford announced that LeBron James will be joining the game. His appearance has made this one of the most high-profile Pro-Am games this year. Now, a Boston Celtics star will make this day a whole lot spicier

As the day was coming to a close, Jamal Crawford had one more big announcement up his sleeve: Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star will be making his CrawsOver debut on Saturday, presumably in the same game as LeBron James. That’s going to make this a hell of a lot more interesting. (via Jamal Crawford)

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Bron said Mal, you know we gotta keep the party going, let’s get someone that’s never been to Seattle but they NEED to see!! Y’all also making his @thecrawsover debut, the unstoppable superstar, @jaytatum0 will be playing on Saturday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/S6cQI5DioU — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 20, 2022

Jayson Tatum is one of the most popular players in the league, and for good reason. At his best, the Celtics star is one of the best pure scorers in the game. His ability to break down his defenders and score from all angles on the court makes him one of the most entertaining players to watch. He’s been developing into a bona fide star.

The Celtics are coming off a bittersweet end to their season. On one hand, they made it all the way to the Finals for the first time since 2010, which is always a good thing. Unfortunately, they fell flat at the end, as the Golden State Warriors overpowered Tatum and co. on their way to their fourth title.

This will be one hell of an interesting day of Pro-Am Basketball. Get ready, everyone: this is going to be a fun affair.