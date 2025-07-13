Portland Trail Blazers newest center Yang Hansen raved over Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic with an honest admission. Portland shocked the NBA world when it decided to select the 20-year-old prospect out of Zibo, Shandong, China with the No. 16 overall pick. At 7 feet 1, 249 pounds, Hansen is a super-skilled, but raw player at his position who has drawn a striking comparison to the likes of the Nuggets' greatest player ever.

In particular, Yang has shown his high ceiling already as a passer this Summer League, averaging 5 assists through these two games. And it seems pretty clear that the Blazers center idolizes Jokic when he was asked what he would do when first coming face-to-face with the three-time MVP.

They might be in a loaded Western Conference, but the Blazers have plenty of reasons to believe that they can contend for a playoff spot. This core of young players showed some encouraging growth in year four under head coach Chauncey Billups, finishing the season at 36-46. The centerpiece of this rebuild has been shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, who could be primed to take an All-Star-caliber jump this upcoming season. However, not too far behind Sharpe are the likes of Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingnan, all players whose best years should be ahead of them.

The Blazers additionally made the bold move to trade for decorated point guard Jrue Holiday, who will help significantly boost this team's defensive ceiling. Hansen, right now, should fit in as a backup center to Clingnan. However, it seems pretty clear that the Blazers plan on pairing the two in the starting frontcourt at some point, which could work considering Clingnan's mobility on the perimeter.

Overall, Portland should be encouraged by what it's seen from Hansen, but there's still a long way to go before he can compete against Nikola Jokic. And hopefully, when the two do eventually meet, Yang won't be too starstruck by one of the greatest centers ever. Because, in the end, Jokic is still a rival standing in the way of all of the Blazers' hopes and dreams.

