Jayson Tatum felt his fourth-quarter technical foul from the Celtics game against the Knicks was unjustified.

The Boston Celtics won a competitive Atlantic Division matchup over the New York Knicks. The Celtics 114-98 victory saw them improve their record to 8-2. Of course, Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring; however, the NBA superstar was critical of the refs after a late-game technical.

Jayson Tatum was dissatisfied with his fourth-quarter technical in the Celtics win

Tatum explained his thoughts in a post-game press conference:

“I shouldn't have got the tech. It's tough because it's an emotional game. I understand there's a fine line, but it's the fourth quarter. We're playing defense,” Tatum said, per Jack Simone.

The star forward continued, “What I said, [it was] nothing crazy, so for the ref on the other side to give me a tech, it wasn't right.”

Tatum's fourth-quarter technical foul did stop the Celtics from imposing their will on New York.

Boston shot the ball at a higher clip than the Knicks in field goal, three-point, and free throw percentages. The Celtics also moved the ball well with a game-high team total of 27 assists. Tatum went off for 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in the contest. However, he had help in the process.

Jaylen Brown chipped in 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis finished the game with a stat line of 21, three, and six.

The Celtics continued to impress during the early part of the 2023-24 season. Boston has now won three games in a row, but they face a tall task for their November 15th matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers are wowing the NBA world with their eight-game win streak. Can Boston continue to prove themselves as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference?