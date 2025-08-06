The Milwaukee Brewers are rolling along with the best record in MLB. They are 69-44 and leading the Chicago Cubs by four games in the National League Central.

After defeating the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Tuesday, the Brewers have achieved their best 60-game record in franchise history, per MLB.

Over the last 60 games, they are 44-16. Furthermore, they are in the midst of a five-game winning streak.

Additionally, Milwaukee has been able to surpass teams of yesteryear in specific categories.

Most notably, they scored 38 total runs in a recent series against the Washington Nationals. A feat that had not been seen since 1999.

Also, Milwaukee has a road record of 33-24 and the best winning percentage of .579. In terms of pitching, the Brewers have the fourth-best team ERA at 3.66.

They are ranked second in stolen bases (125) and third in on-base percentage (.329). The last time Milwaukee was in the postseason was in 2021 when they lost to the Braves in the NL Division Series.

Altogether, the Brewers have been able to muster up this run due to a variety of factors. As a result, they have heightened their profile.

The prominence of the Brewers

As the Brewers have grown, so has their stature. Various media outlets have categorized them as one of the best teams in the league with the potential to go far.

Before being placed on the IL, rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has made a name for himself. He is the first pitcher since 1900 to have wins than hits allowed in his first three starts.

At this point, he has a record of 4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts. His exploits garnered him a spot on the NL All-Star team.

Additionally, first baseman Andrew Vaughn has hit .370 since joining the team on June 13. Ubiquitous player Isaac Collins filled in due to injuries and has been productive at the plate and in the field.

He is batting .285 with 7 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 72 hits.