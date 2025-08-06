The Los Angeles Sparks were the latest WNBA team to have a sex toy thrown onto the court during a game. A sex toy landed near Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham after being thrown from the stands during LA's 100-91 victory on Tuesday. The incident sparked a variety of responses from Sparks and Fever players and coaches.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum shared a calm message after the latest incident. Plum praised her teammates and Fever players for doing a great job “playing on” after the incident.

“Don't give it any attention,” Plum said per ESPN. “The refs too, I really appreciate them too. [They were] like, ‘Hey let's go.'”

The incident occurred with two minutes left in the second quarter. The object landed near Cunningham, who spoke about the recent incidents on her podcast. Plum then kicked the object into the stands.

Afterwards, Cunningham walked over to the Sparks bench and laughed about it.

Sparks, Fever coaches respond to latest interruption at WNBA game

Players may be able to laugh about it, but the coaches were not pleased about the distraction in the middle of an important game.

“We don't know who those people are … we come to play the game and people want to see us play,” Fever coach Stephanie White said when asked about the disruption. “I think it's just that simple, and we can't control everybody's actions.”

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts took a more aggressive stance on the interruption.

“I think its ridiculous, it's dumb, it's stupid,” Roberts said after the game. “It's also dangerous and players' safety is No. 1. Respecting the game. All those things. I think it's really stupid.”

This is the third time in the past week that a WNBA game has been interrupted by having a sex toy thrown onto the court.

The first incident happened on July 29th in a game between the Valkyries and Dream. This was arguably the most distracting incident, as it occurred with under a minute left in the game with the score tied. The fan responsible has since been arrested.

The next incident happened in Chicago in a game between the Sky and Valkyries. No charges have been related to that incident.

Hopefully this fad has run its course and the WNBA can get back to the game without any further interruptions.