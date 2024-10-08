In preparation for the preseason, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum received some criticism for the $2.8 million watch he wore during the Abu Dhabi Games. A reporter asked if his watch was a ‘kid's watch' despite the watch being priced at seven figures.

Tatum's reaction was pure shock and almost looked insulted at the question. People in the comments also went after the Celtics star. One user said, “Buying a 2 million dollar watch is ironically childish no matter how much money you have.” Another user said “As a Boston fan, this is the first time I've been with the rest of the world against this man. $2.5-3 million on a watch is bad enough, but THAT watch is crazy.”

Regardless of the reactions, the Celtics, nor Tatum seem worried about it. Even as Tatum and Jaylen Brown have a championship-level relationship, people will find anything to pick apart. After all, they criticized the Celtics forward for having a minimal role in the 2024 USA Men's Basketball Olympic team.

Could people see Jayson Tatum wear his kids' watch more for the Celtics?

After the criticism Tatum received, it's hard to tell. He did respond to the reporter saying “That's crazy.” Also, this was in Abu Dhabi where some of the fashion trends aren't similar to what is in the United States. Some of the eccentric fashion pieces might be misunderstood or even frowned upon in other countries.

The NBA world sees this with players like Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with their fashion statements. This could be an instance of Tatum trying to make his fashion statement known. Still, it's too hard to tell since this was one of the first times he's worn the watch in a public setting, let alone in another country.

Regardless, this will likely be a fad that passes over, as the Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.