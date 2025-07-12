Once again, a US Women's National Team (USWNT) star has broken barriers. In another win for the nation's developmental program, Chelsea forward Mia Fishel broke a major record while transferring to the NWSL's Seattle Reign FC. Head coach Laura Harvey and the rising NWSL club signed Fishel to what could be the most valuable cumulative deal in league history, according to ESPN's Jeff Kassouf.

“Fishel's contract runs through the 2029 NWSL season and is worth nearly $2.5 million, a source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN, making what is believed to be the most valuable cumulative deal in NWSL history,” wrote Kassouf on Thursday.

It's easy to see why the Reign wanted to bring Fishel aboard. She's one of the best goal scorers in the world, showcasing an emerging form in front of the net during her time in Chelsea and Mexican club Tigres. Still, Fishel is only a few years into a growing career. Can she prove that the price tag played by her new coach Harvey and Seattle will be worth it? If so, then both Seattle and USWNT fans alike will be delighted to see just how high she can rise.

Mia Fishel's record deal big boon for USWNT, NWSL and Seattle Reign

Currently sixth in the NWSL table with 21 points, the Reign are looking to rise up the rankings with Fishel's addition. The team's goal differential is only plus four at the moment, fifteen goals behind current NWSL leaders, the Kansas City Current. If Fishel can continue her impressive growth as a playmaker, then she could certainly become a focal point for the growing NWSL's future as well.

That growth would work hand-in-hand with USWNT's future as well. The women's national team is almost always the more popular draw of the United States national teams, and the more money spent on the players at the club level can only bring good things. If Fishel proves to be an even better transfer than previous record holder Mallory Swanson, then this will be a much sweeter win for all parties involved.